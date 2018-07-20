The Hillsboro Tigers defeated the Royall Panthers in 5 sets Tuesday night in high school girls volleyball winning 3-2. The Hillsboro won 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 14-25, 15-11. Michelyn Hansen led the way for the Tigers recording a team high 14kills 18assists and 6blocks. Royall kept fighting the Tigers behind a game high 30kills from sophomore Marah Gruen. Marah also had 4 blocks for the Panthers who drop to 3-1 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play. Hillsboro improves to 11-6 and 4-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. Royall will travel to Wonewoc-Center on Thursday while Hillsboro travels to Bangor.