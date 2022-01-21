The Hillsboro Tigers brushed by Royall 57-48 Thursday night in High School Boys Basketball. Hillsboro used a strong inside outside game to defeat the Panthers. Jordan Erickson led the Tigers with 14 points, while Noah Burmaster and Hayden Stahlke each added 13. A shorthanded Royall team never found any offensive rhythm in the game falling behind by 7 at halftime. The Panthers got a game high 15 points from Nate Vieth, Savon Wainwright added 13 points for the Panthers. The Tigers improve to 3-3 in the Scenic Bluffs and 6-7 overall. Royall falls to 8-6 and 3-4 in conference action.