The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team stayed undefeated by sweeping the De Soto Pirates Saturday afternoon 3-0.  Hillsboro got off to a fast start blowing by De Soto 25-6 in the first set.  Hillsboro was poised to have another easy set leading it 14-1 before De Soto rallied to tie the set at 24-24.  Hillsboro was able to take the next two points to win the 2nd set and handled De Soto 25-15 in the third to complete the sweep.  Hillsboro got another strong performance Malia Liska.  Sophomore Violet Moren also had possibly her best game as a varsity starter as well getting multiple blocks in the match.  Hillsboro improves to 6-0 on the season. 