The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team stayed undefeated by sweeping the De Soto Pirates Saturday afternoon 3-0. Hillsboro got off to a fast start blowing by De Soto 25-6 in the first set. Hillsboro was poised to have another easy set leading it 14-1 before De Soto rallied to tie the set at 24-24. Hillsboro was able to take the next two points to win the 2nd set and handled De Soto 25-15 in the third to complete the sweep. Hillsboro got another strong performance Malia Liska. Sophomore Violet Moren also had possibly her best game as a varsity starter as well getting multiple blocks in the match. Hillsboro improves to 6-0 on the season.