The Hillsboro Tigers Girls Basketball Team blew by Iowa-Grant 70-16 Monday night in a non-conference girls basketball games.  Hillsboro led 46-2 at halftime and did not allow an Iowa-Grant made field goal in the first half.  Hillsboro got plenty of offense in the victory led by Camryn Hanson who had a game high 18 points, Kyra Bisarek added 12 points and Violet Morren notched 10 points in the victory.  The win improves Hillsboro to 12-5 on the season.  Hillsboro will play at Brookwood Thursday night. 