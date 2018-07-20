The Hillsboro Tigers Girls Basketball Team blew by Iowa-Grant 70-16 Monday night in a non-conference girls basketball games. Hillsboro led 46-2 at halftime and did not allow an Iowa-Grant made field goal in the first half. Hillsboro got plenty of offense in the victory led by Camryn Hanson who had a game high 18 points, Kyra Bisarek added 12 points and Violet Morren notched 10 points in the victory. The win improves Hillsboro to 12-5 on the season. Hillsboro will play at Brookwood Thursday night.