The Hillsboro Tigers swept a pair of games with the Necedah Cardinals Friday evening. Hillsboro won the first game in come from behind fashion. Hillsboro trailed 3-2 in the top of the 5th inning when Greg Hora emptied the bases with a 3 run double to give Hillsboro a 5-3 lead they would hang onto for the victory. Kasen Bloor picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers. Hillsboro had less trouble in the 2nd game winning by a score of 7-0. Jack Hynek was 2 outs away from a perfect game but it was broken up by Necedah’s Riley Delconte who had a 1 out single in the top of the 5th inning, it was the only thing Hynek gave up in the victory. Hayden Stahlke had a 3 run double to help lift the Tiger offense in game 2.