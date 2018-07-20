The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team earned a sweep over the Ithaca Bulldogs on senior afternoon Saturday. Hillsboro took the sets 25-12, 25-10, and 25-18. Hillsboro honored seniors Megan Salisbury, Paige Verbsky, Grace Holthe, and Lanaya Coblentz before the game. Holthe and Verbsky also started the afternoon off by belting out the national anthem. Hillsboro is now 10-1 on the season. They will look to avenge their lone loss of the season tonight when they host La Farge at 7:15pm.