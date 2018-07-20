The Hillsboro Tigers team survived a strong game by Wonewoc-Center in a 55-50 SBC Girls Basketball victory. The Wolves played strong all game long but could not completely stop Hillsboro’s Violet Morren who finished with a game high 18points. Kyra Bisarek added 13 for the Tigers. Wonewoc-Center led much off the first half but fell behind by 13 late in the 2nd half. The Wolves would mount a comeback and get within 3 points before the Tigers would make clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. Jaelyn Stowe led the Wolves with 14 points. Hillsboro improves to 9-5 and 5-2 in the Conference. Wonewoc-Center drops to 6-5 and 4-3 in the Scenic Bluffs.