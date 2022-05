The Hillsboro Tigers Softball Team slugged their way to the Regional Championship game hammering De Soto 18-4 Tuesday evening. Lily Von Falkenstein went 4-4 with a home run for the Tigers who also got home runs from Malia Liska and Michelyn Hanson. Hillsboro will advance to play Alma Center Lincoln Thursday in Hillsboro for a regional title. That game can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com