The Hillsboro Tigers softball team used a high powered offense to push past Brookwood 13-5 Tuesday evening. Hillsboro had 13 runs on 16hits in the victory. Jaelyn Bloor led the way by going 4×5 with 3RBI’s at the plate she also picked up the victory inside the circle for the Tigers. Peyton Sullivan went 3×5 with 3RBI’s and Kiana Liska 2×4 with 3RBIs. Everyone in the Hillsboro lineup reached base safely in the victory. Brookwood got homeruns by Emily Cunitz and Vanessa Anderson in the loss. Hillsboro improves to 6-1 in the SBC and 10-2 overall. Brookwood drops to 3-5 in the bluffs and 5-6 overall.