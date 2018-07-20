The Hillsboro Tigers survived a sloppy game to defeat the New Lisbon Rockets 3-1 in Scenic Bluffs Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night. Hillsboro won the sets 25-17, 27-25, 22-25, and 25-16. The Rockets took advantage of Hillsboro errors in the 2nd set and had a 24-22 lead at set bet before the Tigers stormed back to force a tie at 24 and eventually won the set. New Lisbon bounced back to take set 3 to force a 4th set won by the Tigers to secure the match. Hillsboro improves to 3-1 and 15-5 on the season New Lisbon drops to 0-4 and 1-8 overall.