The Hillsboro Tigers outscored Wonewoc-Center 13-9 in softball action Thursday night. Wonewoc-Center jumped out to an early 6-4 lead but Hillsboro’s offense never let up. Toni Mitchell and Grace Holte each had 3 hits in the Tigers victory. Malia Liska had a fantastic game behind home plate recording 5 put outs she also added a 2 run triple offensively. Wonewoc-Center was led by Kailey Ertel who had 3 hits in 5 at bats and drove in a run. Hillsboro improves to 4-2 and 3-2 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. Hillsboro is at Necedah on Monday. Wonewoc-Center is now 0-1 and plays Bangor on Monday.