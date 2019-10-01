The Hillsboro Tigers boys basketball team took home a Holiday Tournament championship dispatching Gillett 68-52 Friday night.  The tournament was hosted by Adams-Friendship High School.  Hillsboro got off to a good start leading 41-28 at halftime and cruised in the 2nd half to the victory.  Isaiah Stokes led Hillsboro with 23points.  Hillsboro got a big lift of the bench from Zach Morren 11points and Parker Skala 10points.  The win improves Hillsboro to 5-5 on the season.  Gillett drops to 5-4.  Next up for Hillsboro is an all Vernon County showdown with Viroqua in Hillsboro on Tuesday night. 