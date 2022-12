The Hillsboro Tigers pulled away from the De Soto Pirates midway through the 2nd half for a 68-47 to stay undefeated on the season at 4-0. Hillsboro got a team high 17points from Isaiah Stokes, while Noah Burmaster added 16. De Soto got a game high 26points from Landon Padretti. Hillsboro will open up conference play Friday night by traveling to New Lisbon.