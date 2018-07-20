The Royall Panthers Girls basketball team had their season come to an end Saturday evening falling to Highland 57-33. Royall was led by Emma Gruen who scored 19 points and eclipsed the 1000 point milestone in her career. Royall finishes it season at 19-4. It was a strong season led by seniors Molly Olson, Tenly Wopat, Paige Britzman, Jessica Brueggeman, Megan Retzlaff, Cheyanne Harris, Emma Gruen, and Madeline Wainwright.