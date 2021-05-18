The Royall Panthers jumped out to an early lead and defeated rivals Hillsboro 12-5 in Scenic Bluffs baseball action.  Royall jumped out to an early 3-0 lead behind run scoring doubles from Bryce Gruen and Tucker Wildes.  Royall added 3 more in the 2nd backed by a Max Benish RBI single.  Hillsboro was able to close the gap to 6-4 in the 4th inning.  Royall went right back to work offensively getting 3 more runs in the 4th and 3 more runs in the 5th behind another RBI from Benish this time coming on a double and an RBI triple from Nate Vieth.  Vieth got the win on the mound for the Panthers while Jameson Bender picked up a save in relief.  Hillsboro was led by Jordan Erickson who went 3-4 with a run and an RBI.  Royall improves to 3-3 on the season and 3-1 in Scenic Bluffs action.  Hillsboro drops to 5-3 and 2-1 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play.   