The Hillsboro Tigers lost in an error filled game to open up their baseball season 10-6 to the Barneveld Eagles. Hillsboro led after 2 innings 3-2 but a dubious defensive 3rd inning allowed Barneveld to score 5 runs and take the lead for good at 7-2. Hillsboro got RBI’s from Talan Hildreth and Joseph Cairns in the loss. Greg Hora took the loss on the mound. Hillsboro is scheduled to host Boscobel Thursday evening at 5pm.