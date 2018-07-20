Want to find out where your favorite High School team may be headed in this years post season. Well here is a look at where WRJC’s Mike Baker thinks local teams may be headed in D5. The higher seed would be the host team. (1=Highest, 6=Lowest)

Division 5 Girls Bracketology

(Featuring local teams)

Division 5 Section 3 Pod D

Regional Quarter Finals (Tuesday February 9th)

#3 Wonewoc-Center 7-6

#6 Ithaca 2-11

#4 New Lisbon 5-10

#5 Weston 3-12

Regional Semi-Finals (Friday February 12th)

#1 Royall 15-3

#4 New Lisbon/#5 Weston

#2 Highland 11-7

#3 Wonewoc-Center/#6 Ithaca