DIVISION 5 Girls Basketball Bracketology
Want to find out where your favorite High School team may be headed in this years post season. Well here is a look at where WRJC’s Mike Baker thinks local teams may be headed in D5. The higher seed would be the host team. (1=Highest, 6=Lowest)
Division 5 Girls Bracketology
(Featuring local teams)
Division 5 Section 3 Pod D
Regional Quarter Finals (Tuesday February 9th)
#3 Wonewoc-Center 7-6
#6 Ithaca 2-11
#4 New Lisbon 5-10
#5 Weston 3-12
Regional Semi-Finals (Friday February 12th)
#1 Royall 15-3
#4 New Lisbon/#5 Weston
#2 Highland 11-7
#3 Wonewoc-Center/#6 Ithaca
Comments are closed.