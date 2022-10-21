They Royall Panthers used a familiar script to move in to the WIAA Division 4 Girls Volleyball Regional Championship game coming up Saturday. Thursday night The Panthers dropped the opening set to the Hillsboro Tigers 13-25 before winning the next 3 sets to move on in the post season. Royall took the next 3 sets 25-21, 25-16, and 25-14. The Panthers got another strong game from the Gruen trio of Marah, Brooklyn, and Bria. The Panthers improve to 25-7 on the season. Hillsboro finishes at 23-8. Royall will take on Wonewoc-Center in Wonewoc on Saturday.