The Cashton Eagles Volleyball team upset Royall 3-2 Thursday night after being down 2 sets to none. Royall won the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-9 but Cashton would come all the way back for the victory winning the next three sets 25-17, 25-19 and 15-13. Cashton handed Royall its first conference loss of the season. Royall drops to 6-1 in the Scenic Bluffs while Cashton improves to 5-2.