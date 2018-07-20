The Cashton Eagles Football Season came to an end in the Division 7 State Semi-Finals losing a heart breaker 21-19 to Shiocton. Cashton got off to a fast start scoring on a 63 yard touchdown run by Colin O’Neil to give Cashton an early 7-0 lead. Shiocton responded right away on a 61 yard touchdown pass from Dawson Schmidt to Bennett Schmidt to tie the game up at 7 apiece. O’Neil would score another touchdown run this time from 39 yards out to give Cashton the lead back 13-7 but Shiocton would score the next 14 points on two more Schmidt to Schmidt connections to take a 21-13 lead. Cashton would score in the 4th quarter on a short touchdown run by O’Neil but the two point conversion pass failed and Cashton still trailed 21-19 and could not mount another scoring drive falling to the Chiefs by two. Cashton finishes their season at 12-1. Shiocton will play Eau Claire Regis in the D7 State Championship game after they downed Bangor 43-7.