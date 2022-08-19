The Cashton Eagle soared to a 37-0 victory over the Ithaca Bulldogs to open up the 2022 High School Football Season. The Eagles defense was flying all over the field Thursday night. The defense scored a pair of touchdowns and notched a safety. Cashton’s first touchdown came after Colin O’Neil dislodged the ball from an Ithaca receiver allowing Brett Hemmersbach to scoop up for fumble and score a touchdown from about 30 yards out. O’Neil would score a pair of touchdown himself once on a 1 yard interception return to the end zone and once on a 20 yard touchdown run on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jacob Huntzicker ran for a touchdown and threw for another one completing an 8 yard pass to Jack Kleba. O’Neil ran for 110 yards on 20 carries. Ethan Klinkner ran for nearly 100 yards on just a handful of carries for the Eagles. Cashton 1-0 will host Independence next Friday night.