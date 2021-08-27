The Necedah Cardinals Football team was hitting on all cylinders offensively Thursday night in a 66-36 non-conference game vs Cochrane-Fountain City. Stephen Daley had 3 of the Necedah touchdowns, while Landen Murphy ran for a touchdown and threw for 2 more. Murphy threw a pair of touchdowns to tight end Josiah Hansen. Mekhi Baradji, Noah Blum, and Luke Kiesling also scored touchdowns for the Cardinals. Hansen and Murphy each had an interception for Necedah who is now 2-0 on the season. The Cardinals have put up 122 points offensively in two games to start the season. Cochrane-Fountain City is now 0-2 on the season falling to a pair of Scenic Bluffs teams in Necedah and Brookwood. The Cardinals will go for 3 wins in a row next week when they travel to Elroy to take on Royall.