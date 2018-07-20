The Hillsboro boys basketball team held on for a 66-52 victory over the Iowa-Grant Panthers. Hillsboro led by 9 at halftime and led by as many as 18 points in the 2nd half. Iowa-Grant was able to narrow the lead to single digits multiple times in the 2nd half but Hillsboro made critical shots and free throws down the stretch to pick up the victory. Noah Burmaster led the Tigers with 22 points, Peyton Strohmeyer scored 10 of the bench and Hayden Stalke also scored 10points including a slam dunk late in the game. Hillsboro improves to 8-7 on the season and will travel to New Lisbon tonight.