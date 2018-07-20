The Brookwood Falcons kept the Wonewoc-Center Wolves winless in Scenic Bluffs conference Boys basketball action by downing the Wolves 55-41 Monday night. The Wolves lost despite another strong game from Senior Ashton Spencer who finished with a game high 18 points. Landon Wohlrab added 10 for Wonewoc-Center who drops to 2-10 and 0-8 in Scenic Bluffs conference action. Brookwood was led by Austin Frye who had a team high 15points, Brady Hansen and Wyatt Maurhoff each had 12 for the Falcons as they improve to 3-6 in conference action and 5-12 overall.