The Royall Travelling Renegades baseball team started their summer season off with a 16-12 loss to Ithaca. Royall got off to an early 9-0 lead in the top half of the first inning. It was capped off by a 3 run double by Landon Kovach. Ithaca would go on to score the next 14 runs of the ball game and then hang on for the 16-12 slugfest victory. Bryce Gruen and Parker Friedl each had a pair of hits for Royall in the loss.