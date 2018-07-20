The Hillsboro Tigers girls basketball team used a 21-0 first half run to pull away from Wauzeka-Stueben for a victory Tuesday night. The run was spearheaded by the Tigers Savannah Britzke off the bench Savannah finished with 7points. Violet Morren led the Tigers with 20points while Lily Von Falkenstein added 13 and Kyra Bisarek notched 10points. The Victory moves Hillsboro to 4-0 on the season they will open up conference play by hosting Royall Friday night. Royall is also 4-0 on the season. That game can be heard on NOW92.1FM and WRJC.com