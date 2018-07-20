The Bangor Cardinals stymied the Necedah Cardinals 56-39 Monday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference Boys Basketball game. Bangor was led by Will Reader who had a game high 17points, Dustin McDonald scored 13 for Bangor. Bangors hut down Necedah’s leading scorer Landen Murphy holding him to just 2 points in the game. Josiah Hansen led Necedah with 14 points while Stephen Daley added 10 in a losing effort for Necedah. The loss drops Necedah to 4-2 in the Scenic Bluffs while Bangor improves to 6-0 in conference play. Necedah returns to action Thursday at Wonewoc-Center.