The Bangor Cardinals used a strong performance by senior Joeryn Friet to get by Wonewoc-Center 3-1 Monday night in High School Girls Volleyball. The win moves Bangor to a perfect 7-0 record in the Scenic Bluffs Conference while Wonewoc-Center falls to 5-2 in conference action. Bangor took the sets 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, and 25-20. Wonewoc-Center got back into the match by taking set two behind strong play from Stacie Kopenhafer and Nichole Totzke but the Wolves faltered in sets 3 and 4 to drop the match. Wonewoc-Center will take on Cashton next Monday.