The Royall Panthers volleyball team was behind 23-19 in set 2 they dropped the opening set to #5 Hillsboro 25-12, it looked like Hillsboro was going to make quick work of their rivals. Royall said not so fast and rallied to tie the 2nd set up at 24 the teams would trade points until Royall was able to pull out the 2nd set thriller 31-29, that momentum carried #11 Royall to a 3-1 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers to remain perfect in Scenic Bluffs Conference play at 6-0. Hillsboro drops to 5-1. Royall got its usual strong game from Marah Gruen, but Brooklyn Gruen had some key dump kills in the victory and Kasey Jones and Makayla Martin also had strong games for the Panthers flying all over the court. Michelyn Hanson led the Tigers with 15 kills and 2 blocks. Royall will face Cashton on Thursday a game you can listen to on NOW92.1FM and WRJC.com.