The Wonewoc-Center Boys basketball team earned their 2nd win of the season taking down Weston 72-45 Monday night. Ashton Spencer was a wrecking crew against Weston down low finishing with a game high 27 points for the Wolves. Ashton got help from teammates Landon Wohlrab and Dylan Britzman who added 14 and 13 points respectively. Jon Preuss also added 10points for the Wolves. Garrett Jennings and Colten Greenwood scored 19 points each for the Silver Eagles. The win improves Wonewoc-Center to 2-3 on the season Weston drops to 0-4. Wonewoc-Center will travel to Royall Thursday night for a Scenic Bluffs Conference battle.