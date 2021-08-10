All-Conference Baseball Scenic Bluffs Team
Local athletes
1st Team All-Scenic Bluffs
Bowdy Dempsey – Cashton (Pitcher of the Year)
Mekhi Baradji – Necedah
Jameson Bender – Royall
Jon Olson – New Lisbon
Bill Stekel – Hillsbooro
Jordan Erickson – Hillsboro
2nd Team All-Scenic Bluffs
Isiah Herried – Necedah
Ashton Pfaff – New Lisbon
Max Benish – Royall
Caleb Bilek – Wonewoc-Center
Franklin Wildes – Brookwood
Connor Butzler – Cashton
Presley Brueggen – Cashton
Hayden Stahlke – Hillsboro
Nate Fuchs – Hillsboro
Honorable Mention
Evan Wang, Evan Klinkner –Brookwood
Aiden Cook, Jack Kleba –Cashton
Tom Hynek, Isiah Stokes – Hillsboro
Carson Friske, Garrison Cowan – New Lisbon
Bryce Gruen, Bryce Olson – Royall
Brett Mildbrand, Ashton Spencer – Wonewoc-Center
