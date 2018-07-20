It was a one sided battle of top 14 teams in Wisconsin Division 4 Volleyball Thursday night as Wonewoc-Center swept Hillsboro 3-0. The #10 ranked Wolves won the sets 25-17, 25-10, and 25-8. Kelsey Justman went off for over 20kills in the victory for Wonewoc-Center. Jaeylyn Stowe notched 3 aces and Bryn Ertel had two blocks (both unofficial) for the Wolves who improve to 9-0 in the conference and 17-0 overall. (Unofficially) Michelyn Hanson had 9kills for the Tigers who fall to 5-4 in the conference and 17-8 overall. Wonewoc-Center plays in the Belmont tournament Saturday before a big time matchup vs #2 Royall on Tuesday.