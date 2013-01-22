The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston Hockey Co-Op used a flurry of 2nd period goals in a 3 minute span to bury the Holmen/Aquinas Avalanche 6-0. The Cheavers got a 1st period goal from Clayton Pfaff to take a 1-0 lead heading to the 2nd period. Clayton scored the first goal of the 2nd period as well to make it 2-0 and the cheavers answered with 2 more goals in the ensuing minutes to take a 4-0 lead a lead they would hold into the 3rd period. The third period was dominated once again by RWD/Mauston as Danny Ely added a pair of goal to create the final score of 6-0. Cooper Oakes made the most of the few chances he had getting the shutout in goal for the Cheavers. RWD/Mauston will take on Mcfarland who hammered Tomah 8-1 in the winners’ bracket semi-finals Friday night. That game will begin just after 7pm and can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.

Other scores from the Dells Hockey Tournament

DeForest 4 Greendale 0

Wisconsin Rapids 6 Madison East 2

McFarland 8 Tomah/Sparta 1