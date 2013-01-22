Royall’s Nolan Mckittrick Punches Ticket to State as Sectional Champion Mauston Fails to Qualify State Wrestler
The Mauston Golden Eagles will not have a representative in this years WIAA State Wrestling Tournament. Roman Martinez came up just short finishing in 4th place after going 2-2 on the day. Dalton Hoehn lost both of his matches and Jackson Whitney lost his first match of the day and did not get a wrestle back. Local wrestlers who did qualify for the state tournament include:
In Division 3
106 Nolan McKittrick Royall (Sectional Champion)
In Division 2
138 Gavin Kingsley WI Dells (3rd Place)
145 Billy Dethloff WI Dells (2nd Place)
In Division 1
126 Braden Bemis Tomah (2nd Place)
132 Caden Fry Reedsburg (Sectional Champion)
170 Marques Fristche Tomah (Sectional Champion)
285 Hayden Larsen Tomah (Sectional Champion)
