The Mauston Golden Eagles will not have a representative in this years WIAA State Wrestling Tournament. Roman Martinez came up just short finishing in 4th place after going 2-2 on the day. Dalton Hoehn lost both of his matches and Jackson Whitney lost his first match of the day and did not get a wrestle back. Local wrestlers who did qualify for the state tournament include:

In Division 3

106 Nolan McKittrick Royall (Sectional Champion)

In Division 2

138 Gavin Kingsley WI Dells (3rd Place)

145 Billy Dethloff WI Dells (2nd Place)

In Division 1

126 Braden Bemis Tomah (2nd Place)

132 Caden Fry Reedsburg (Sectional Champion)

170 Marques Fristche Tomah (Sectional Champion)

285 Hayden Larsen Tomah (Sectional Champion)