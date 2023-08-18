The New Lisbon Rockets led Hillsboro 20-14 with 8:30 minutes left and were able to stop Hillsboro at the one yard line and then drive 99 yards the other way for a put away touchdown run by Carson Welter to secure a season opening victory for the Rockets. The win gave Head Coach Jarod Ulrich his first win in his first ever game as head coach of New Lisbon. New Lisbon jumped out 7-0 in the first quarter on a 4 yard touchdown toss from Brayen Morey to tight end Evan Macrafic. Hillsboro struck back in the 2nd quarter with a 5 yard touchdown plunge by Ervin Novacheck but the two point conversion failed keeping the Rockets on top 7-6. New Lisbon answered with a big kick return and a 42 yard touchdown pass from Brayen Morey to Jack Cox as New Lisbon took a 14-6 lead into halftime. New Lisbon scored the first touchdown of the 2nd half on a 9 yard run by Carson Welter to give the Rockets a 20-6 lead but Hillsboro would again answer back. Isaiah Stokes scored on a 39yard touchdown run to pull Hillsboro within 20-14 after the made 2 point conversion. Hillsboro would eventually get the ball back and drive all the way to the New Lisbon 6 yard line setting up a 4th and goal. Isaac Thyne took a pitch and got to the 1yard line before being stuffed short of the goaline preserving the Rockets lead allowing for New Lisbon to drive down the field for the put away touchdown. New Lisbon is now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Iowa-Grant next Friday. Hillsboro falls to 0-1 and will travel to Royall next Friday.