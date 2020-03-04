The Reedsburg Volleyball Program will be hosting three spring volleyball clinics for girls currently in grades 4-8. The clinics will take place at RAHS on March 21, April 4, and April 18 from 9:00-11:00. The cost for each clinic attended is $10.00. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. A waiver form must be completed and signed prior to participation. The registration form can be found on the RAHS volleyball website, but has also been distributed to Webb Middle School, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, St. Peter’s, and Sacred Heart. Contact Sheila Green with questions at 356-8918.