The Reedsburg Volleyball Youth Camp will take place Monday, June 27th – Thursday, June 30th from 12:30-2:30 at Reedsburg Area High School. This camp is for girls entering grades 3-8 for the 2022-2023 school year. The cost of the camp is $60.00, which includes a camp t-shirt. Forms can be found on the RAHS volleyball website. The registration deadline is Friday, June 10th.

Contact Coach Green at (608) 356-8918 with questions.