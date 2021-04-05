The Reedsburg Volleyball Program will be hosting four spring volleyball clinics for Reedsburg School District, St. Peter’s and Sacred Heart girls who are currently in grades 3-8. The clinics will take place at RAHS from 9:00 – 11:00 on the following Saturdays: April 17. April 24, May 15, and May 22. The cost for each clinic attended is $10.00. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. A waiver form must be completed and signed prior to participation. The registration form and waiver can be found on the RAHS volleyball website, but has also been distributed to Webb Middle School, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, St. Peter’s, and Sacred Heart. Contact Coach Green with questions at 356-8918.