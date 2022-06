The Tomah Legion Post 201 16U Legion Baseball team fell to G-E-T’s Redhawk Legion Post 354 by a score of 14-4 Sunday Morning. The Redhawks scored in every inning vs’s Post 201 to claim the 5 inning victory. Tomah was led by New Lisbon’s Brett Flietner who went 1×3 with a double and a run scored. Collin Ritter also had a hit and an RBI for Tomah. Tomah Legion will host a 17U game vs Baraboo on Tuesday.