3 Things Mike was right about 3 Things Mike was wrong about!

3 Things Mike was Wrong about!

Wonewoc-Center going 0-for! The Wonewoc-Center Wolves opened up their season with a victory proving me wrong already. New Coach Jake McGlynn has them off on the right foot but with a daunting 8-man football schedule coming up including a game on September 10th against the #1 Ranked team in 8 man football. Hillsboro could be a playoff team! The Hillsboro Tigers are 0-2 and have not been all that close through their first pair of games but they have 4 very winnable games on their schedule those 4 games all count towards the post season. If the Tigers stay healthy and cam get their offense going they have a chance to make the playoffs and do much better than 1-8 on the season where I had projected them. Bangor and Cashton are closer than I thought! At the beginning of the season I thought Cashton was head and shoulders over the Bangor Cardinals, now I think they are much closer. It has nothing to do with Cashton they still look great. It has everything to do with the Bangor Cardinals. Bangor seems to being playing with a chip on their shoulder after dismantling Melrose-Mindoro and easing by a very good Turtle Lake team.

3 Things Mike was Right about!