NOW92.1FM & WRJC.com Fall Football Broadcast Schedule
NOW92.1FM & WRJC.com Fall Football Broadcast Schedule
(Schedule could be suspect to change)
Pregame will begin at 6:45 with kickoff at 7pm unless noted
Friday August 20th Hillsboro at New Lisbon
Thursday August 26th Cochrane-Fountain City at Necedah* 5:45/6pm
Friday August 27th De Soto at New Lisbon
Friday September 3rd Necedah at Royall
Friday September 10th New Lisbon at Royall
Friday September 17th Brookwood at Necedah
Friday September 24th Brookwood at New Lisbon
Friday October 1st Wauzeka-Steuben at Hillsboro
Saturday October 2nd Oakfield at Wonewoc-Center* 11:45am/Noon
Friday October 8th Royall at Cashton
Friday October 15th Necedah at New Lisbon
(Wauzeka-Steuben at Hillsboro is technically a Ridge & Valley Conference Game)
(Oakfield vs Wonewoc-Center will be played at Weston High School and is an 8-Man Football Game)
Comments are closed.