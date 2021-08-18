NOW92.1FM & WRJC.com Fall Football Broadcast Schedule

(Schedule could be suspect to change)

Pregame will begin at 6:45 with kickoff at 7pm unless noted

Friday August 20th Hillsboro at New Lisbon

Thursday August 26th Cochrane-Fountain City at Necedah* 5:45/6pm

Friday August 27th De Soto at New Lisbon

Friday September 3rd Necedah at Royall

Friday September 10th New Lisbon at Royall

Friday September 17th Brookwood at Necedah

Friday September 24th Brookwood at New Lisbon

Friday October 1st Wauzeka-Steuben at Hillsboro

Saturday October 2nd Oakfield at Wonewoc-Center* 11:45am/Noon

Friday October 8th Royall at Cashton

Friday October 15th Necedah at New Lisbon

(Wauzeka-Steuben at Hillsboro is technically a Ridge & Valley Conference Game)

(Oakfield vs Wonewoc-Center will be played at Weston High School and is an 8-Man Football Game)