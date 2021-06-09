New Lisbon & Mauston Boys Claim Conference Championships in Track & Field
The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams competed Tuesday night at the Scenic Bluffs Conference meet in Cashton.
The boys team brought home the first Conference Championship since the mid 90’s, and the girls team finished 5th.
Individual conference champions for the Rockets were:
Owen Jones sweeping the distance event and winning the 800-meter, mile, and two-mile runs
Ean Quarne in the discus
Nikita Shankle in the high jump
Ameilia Retzlaff in the discus
And the 4 x 400 team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Tristin Miller, and Nikita Shankle.
Royall took 1st place on the girls side
Mauston boys won the SCC Conference Championship
Mauston Girls 2nd in the SCC Championship
Comments are closed.