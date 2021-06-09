The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams competed Tuesday night at the Scenic Bluffs Conference meet in Cashton.

The boys team brought home the first Conference Championship since the mid 90’s, and the girls team finished 5th.

Individual conference champions for the Rockets were:

Owen Jones sweeping the distance event and winning the 800-meter, mile, and two-mile runs

Ean Quarne in the discus

Nikita Shankle in the high jump

Ameilia Retzlaff in the discus

And the 4 x 400 team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Tristin Miller, and Nikita Shankle.

Royall took 1st place on the girls side

Mauston boys won the SCC Conference Championship

Mauston Girls 2nd in the SCC Championship