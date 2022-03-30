The Necedah Cardinals softball picked up a magnetic 20-1 victory over the Pittsville Panthers Tuesday evening on a cold windy early spring day. The Cardinals were awarded first base on 9 walks and 12 hits bats men that helped lead to their 20 run outpouring. The Cardinals were able to hit the ball when it was in the strike zone tallying 9 hits in the victory. Hailey Horack drove in 4 runs in the victory on 2 hits including a double, Paige Lowery and Taylor Anderson also had a pair of hits for the Cardinals. Anderson dominated in the circle giving up just one unearned run while scattering 4 hits, striking out 9 and walking none. Anderson picked up the victory while Kiara Knutson picked up the loss for Pittsville. Weather permitting the Cardinals will travel to Adams-Friendship Thursday evening.

Other local prep scores from Tuesday evening

Baseball

Tomah 6 Black River Falls 2

Wautoma 5 Shiocton 0