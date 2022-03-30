The Necedah Cardinals softball picked up a magnetic 20-1 victory over the Pittsville Panthers Tuesday evening on a cold windy early spring day.  The Cardinals were awarded first base on 9 walks and 12 hits bats men that helped lead to their 20 run outpouring.  The Cardinals were able to hit the ball when it was in the strike zone tallying 9 hits in the victory.  Hailey Horack drove in 4 runs in the victory on 2 hits including a double, Paige Lowery and Taylor Anderson also had a pair of hits for the Cardinals.  Anderson dominated in the circle giving up just one unearned run while scattering 4 hits, striking out 9 and walking none.  Anderson picked up the victory while Kiara Knutson picked up the loss for Pittsville.  Weather permitting the Cardinals will travel to Adams-Friendship Thursday evening.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other local prep scores from Tuesday evening

 

Baseball

Tomah 6 Black River Falls 2

Wautoma 5 Shiocton 0