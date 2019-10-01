Mauston Boys Soccer traveled to Richland Center last night ( Monday Sept. 19, 2022). Mauston Eagles ended up tying with the Richland Center Hornets 4 to 4. First 3 goals were by Mauston and the half time score was Mauston 3 Richland Center 0.

Goals at 9:45 in the game by Sam Oliver assisted by Martine Wolf, 17:00 minutes score by Martin Wolf and assisted by Sam Oliver, and at 39:00 minutes goal by Martin Wolf.

In the Second half Richland came back strong and answered with the next 3 goals all by Armando Sanchez at 50 minutes, 68:02 and 75:23. Mauston pulled ahead again at 68:19 with a goal by Jackson Whitney but Mauston was unable to keep the lead as Richland got the final goal at 69:01 by Yovani Serna. Strong performance by Keeper Reece Gray who helped keep the Golden Eagles in the game with 21 saves.

Mauston had 10 shots on goal and Richland Center had 22 shots on goal. Hornets keeper Jacob Wright had 5 saves.