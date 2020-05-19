EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON

High School Girls Head Basketball Coach

Mauston High School

Experience coaching basketball at the high school level is preferred, but other qualifications will be considered. Candidates must also be certified or able to be certified per WIAA qualifications (or hold a valid Wisconsin Teaching License). If not already employed by the district, candidates must pass a background check upon offer of employment.

Employees interested in this position must submit a letter of interest

including specific details regarding the applicant’s qualifications for the position

to:

Randy Gyllin, Athletic Director

Mauston School District

510 Grayside Avenue

Mauston, WI 53948

Questions may be directed to:

Randy Gyllin, 847-4410 ext. 4442

The School District of Mauston is an Equal Opportunity Employer.