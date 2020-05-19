Mauston High School Seeks New Girls Basketball Coach
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MAUSTON
High School Girls Head Basketball Coach
Mauston High School
Experience coaching basketball at the high school level is preferred, but other qualifications will be considered. Candidates must also be certified or able to be certified per WIAA qualifications (or hold a valid Wisconsin Teaching License). If not already employed by the district, candidates must pass a background check upon offer of employment.
Employees interested in this position must submit a letter of interest
including specific details regarding the applicant’s qualifications for the position
to:
Randy Gyllin, Athletic Director
Mauston School District
510 Grayside Avenue
Mauston, WI 53948
Questions may be directed to:
Randy Gyllin, 847-4410 ext. 4442
The School District of Mauston is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Comments are closed.