The MHS cross country teams had a very positive day of CC racing on Saturday October 1 @ the 2002 Altoona Invitational hosted by Altoona High School. . The MHS CC teams had a solid day of competition winning the boys varsity, girls varsity boys JV race, as well as the middle school boys race. The middle school girls team placed fourth overall.

The girls varsity led off the days racing, running their best “pack race” of the season. The girls team placed four runners on the podium. Morgaon Firlus 2nd place 22;20,Alexys Smith 4th place , Rosyln Malacina 10th place 25:52, and Naomi Pouille 11th place 25:57. The balance of the girls pack placing : Maddie Gosda 18th and Mackena Peterson 24th. Mauston earned the meet championship edging out Altoona . The top 3 team scores were Mauston 33,Altoona 38 and Ellsworth 51.

The boys team put on another impressive display of the power of their ” pack attack” winning the Altoona meet over second place Altoona. The team scores: Mauston 33, Altoona 55,Ellsworth 101, Stanley Boyd 115, Osseo Fairchild 128 and Marshfield Columbus 140. Senior, Eli Boppart posted a career best/ school record time of 15:48 for the 5000 M /3.1 mile course. winning the individual championship.. The MHS pack was in hot pursuit placing their top five runners on the podium Josh Ellerman 4th place 17:36.7, Tyler Schwartz 5th 17;37,Graham Hallwood 18:02 Drake Gosda 14th 18:18.. The balance of the pack placed: Blake Herrewig 19the 19:05 and Owen Hallwood 20th 19:23. ” This was fun to watch, they were racing at personal best levels and the time gap between our 2nd runner and our 5th runner was only 42 seconds for the 3.1 mile course.They believe in themselves and their team…when that happens their best is freed to do what it can do ” commented Coach DeVoe… The boys jv team won the JV race led by junior , Rumen Southworth and freshman Brekk Peterson..