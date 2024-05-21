The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Monday night at the Regional Track Meet in Cashton, WI alongside 12 other schools. The girls team finished in 6th place and the boys team brought home the Regional Championship finishing in first place.

Finishing in the top four in their events and earning a trip to the Sectional Meet in Bangor Thursday are:

Jameson Barker with a first place finish in 110 hurdles and a first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles setting a new school record with a time of 41.62.

Blake Smith with a 1st place finish in shot put

Tre Bailey with a 1st place finish in discus and a 2nd place finish in shot put

Heidi Mathes with a 2nd place finish in long jump

Jake Cox with a second place finish in long jump

The 4 x 800 team of Alivia Bailey, Eliza Curtis, Klarissa Earhart, and Claire Haske with a 2nd place finish

The 4 x 200 team of Jake Cox, Jamesen Pfaff, Jamesen Barker, and Carson Welter with a 3rd place finish

Jameson Barker with a 3rd place finish in long jump

Brooklyn Lowe with a 3rd place finish in High Jump

The 4 x 200 team of Heidi Mathes, Alivia Bailey, Eliza Curtis, and Claire Haske with a 3rd place finish

The 4 x 400 team of Chloe Pfaff, Claire Haske, Heidi Mathes, and Alivia Bailey with a 3rd place finish

Jude Keltner with a fourth place finish in triple jump

Carson Welter with a 4th place finish in the 100 meter dash

And The 4 x 100 relay team of Jake Cox, Jamesen Pfaff, Jude Keltner, and Carson Welter with a 4th place finish

Local Champs

Boys D3

100M Danny Roehling – Wonewoc Center

200M Danny Roehling – Wonewoc Center

4×800 Necedah – Aiden Noth, Spencer Cernicka, Max Vogele, Jacob Hite

Boys Triple Jump – Jack Herried

Girls D3

3200 run Katie Field –Wonewoc-Center

Division 2 Girls

400M Dash Molly Johnson –Adams-Friendship

Shot Put Bethany Gallick – Adams-Friendship

Boys D2

400M Salo Ortiz –WI Dells

4×800 Mauston – Weston Poullie, Sebastian Naquayama, Brekk Peterson, Josh Ellerman

Pole Vault – Eli Hallwood Mauston

Shot Put – Jake Long Adams-Friendship