D1

Boys

200m Brody Habelmen –Tomah

400m Jaxon Ruland –Tomah

Long Jump Elijah Brown – Tomah

Triple Jump Elijah Brown – Tomah

Shot Put Jayden Brieske – Tomah

Discus Atlin Steinhoff – Tomah (Sectional Champ)

Girls

400m Cadence Scholze –Tomah  

100m Hurdles Lily Joyce – Tomah (Sectional Champ)

300m Hurdles Lily Joyce – Tomah (Sectional Champ)

4×400 relay – Tomah (Lily Joyce, Aisha Fritsche, Zandrea Mason, Cadence Scholze)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

D2

Girls

Shot Put Natalie Backhaus –Wisconsin Dells

100m Hurdles Michelle Marquard – Wisconsin Dells

400m –Molly Johnson – Adams-Friendship

Pole Vault Michelle Marquard – Wisconsin Dells

Boys

400m Salo Ortiz – Wisconsin Dells

Discus Jake Long – Adams-Friendship

Shout Put Jake Long – Adams-Friendship

Pole Vault Eli Halwood – Mauston (Sectional Champ)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 3

Boys

100m Danny Roehling – Wonewoc-Center

200m Danny Roehling –Wonewoc-Center

400m Marshall Doll – Brookwood

3200 Cooper Powell – Brookwood

110M Hurdles – Elijah John Brookwood

High Jump – Wyatt Maurhoff – Brookwood

Triple Jump – Jack Herried – Necedah

Girls

3200 M Run Katie Fields –Wonewoc-Center