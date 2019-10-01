Volleyball

Mauston 2020 graduate Emma Incaprero helped the Wisconsin Lutheran College Warriors to an 8-5 conference season. The Warriors finished 12-14 overall on the season. Incaprero finished with 65 assists, 23 digs, 3 aces, and 3 kills for the Warriors. Wisconsin Lutheran is located in Milwaukee and is part of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

2020 Mauston Graduate Maddy Scully helped Lasell University to a 16-13 record including a 7-6 conference record. Scully had 55 kills in her freshmen season, to go along with 11 assists, 24 aces and 51 digs. Lasell is located in Newton, Massachusetts and is part of the Great Northern Athletic Conference.

Basketball

2020 Mauston Graduate Cade Hall scored 20 points for UW-Eau Claire in an 88-74 Bluegolds victory over Case Western Reserve, Hall also had 3 rebounds a 4 assists. Hall was held to just 4 points in the Bluegolds 2nd game of the season a 67-51 victory over Northern Ohio.

Wrestling

2020 Royall Graduate Nolan McKittrick finished 4th at the UW-Platteville invitational to begin his college career with the Pioneers. McKittrick went 1-2 at this past Saturdays invite in the 125 pound weight class. Tomah’s Nate Boulton also went 1-2 for the Pioneers in the invitational at the 141 pound weight class. Caden Fry of Reedsburg went 0-2 for the Pioneers at the 157 pound weight class and Wisconsin Dells Marty Koenig also went 0-2 for the Pioneers at the 165 pound weight class.