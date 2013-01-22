Local Prep Tournament Scores from Tuesday 2/25
WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games
Division 5
Royall 55 New Lisbon 47 (Cheyenne Harris & De’Yona Jones 14 Points for Royall Mya Delgado 13 points for New Lisbon)
Hillsboro 58 Ithaca 44
Cashton 72 Granton 29
Kickapoo 58 Wonewoc-Center 43
Division 2
La Crosse Logan 63 Tomah 47
Division 3
G-E-T 61 Mauston 15
Nekoosa 42 Black River Falls 36
Lodi 50 Wisconsin Dells 34
Winneconne 65 Wautoma 30
Division 4
Necedah 57 Abbotsford 14
New Glarus 65 Brookwood 30
Girls Hockey Sectional Semi-Final
Madison Metro 8 Black River Falls/Tomah 1
