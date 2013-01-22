WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Games

Division 5

Royall 55 New Lisbon 47 (Cheyenne Harris & De’Yona Jones 14 Points for Royall Mya Delgado 13 points for New Lisbon)

Hillsboro 58 Ithaca 44

Cashton 72 Granton 29

Kickapoo 58 Wonewoc-Center 43

Division 2

La Crosse Logan 63 Tomah 47

Division 3

G-E-T 61 Mauston 15

Nekoosa 42 Black River Falls 36

Lodi 50 Wisconsin Dells 34

Winneconne 65 Wautoma 30

Division 4

Necedah 57 Abbotsford 14

New Glarus 65 Brookwood 30

Girls Hockey Sectional Semi-Final

Madison Metro 8 Black River Falls/Tomah 1